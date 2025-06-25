OG Peanut Price (PEANUT)
The live price of OG Peanut (PEANUT) today is 0.00048716 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 487.15K USD. PEANUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OG Peanut Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OG Peanut price change within the day is +8.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEANUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEANUT price information.
During today, the price change of OG Peanut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OG Peanut to USD was $ +0.0002931073.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OG Peanut to USD was $ +0.0003494249.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OG Peanut to USD was $ +0.0002204970779614946.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.87%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002931073
|+60.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003494249
|+71.73%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002204970779614946
|+82.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of OG Peanut: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+8.87%
+47.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Peanut (2017 – November 1, 2024), was an eastern gray squirrel rescued by Mark Longo in New York in 2017. He became Mark’s pet, best friend, and family member. Peanut was often displayed in videos and became viral on TikTok, Instagram, and the web. On October 30, 2024, Peanut was seized from Mark’s home by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and was later euthanized. Peanut's death triggered an outcry on social media, backlash from the public, condemnation from lawmakers, and the introduction of legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of OG Peanut (PEANUT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEANUT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PEANUT to VND
₫12.8196154
|1 PEANUT to AUD
A$0.0007453548
|1 PEANUT to GBP
￡0.0003556268
|1 PEANUT to EUR
€0.0004189576
|1 PEANUT to USD
$0.00048716
|1 PEANUT to MYR
RM0.0020655584
|1 PEANUT to TRY
₺0.019291536
|1 PEANUT to JPY
¥0.0704969236
|1 PEANUT to RUB
₽0.0381787292
|1 PEANUT to INR
₹0.0418567872
|1 PEANUT to IDR
Rp7.9862282304
|1 PEANUT to KRW
₩0.6618994204
|1 PEANUT to PHP
₱0.0276853028
|1 PEANUT to EGP
￡E.0.024382358
|1 PEANUT to BRL
R$0.0026842516
|1 PEANUT to CAD
C$0.0006674092
|1 PEANUT to BDT
৳0.0595358236
|1 PEANUT to NGN
₦0.7541139368
|1 PEANUT to UAH
₴0.0203243152
|1 PEANUT to VES
Bs0.05017748
|1 PEANUT to PKR
Rs0.1387090668
|1 PEANUT to KZT
₸0.2518909496
|1 PEANUT to THB
฿0.0159155172
|1 PEANUT to TWD
NT$0.0143517336
|1 PEANUT to AED
د.إ0.0017878772
|1 PEANUT to CHF
Fr0.000389728
|1 PEANUT to HKD
HK$0.003824206
|1 PEANUT to MAD
.د.م0.0044282844
|1 PEANUT to MXN
$0.00925604
|1 PEANUT to PLN
zł0.0017830056