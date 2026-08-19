OFFICIAL ZUNO Price Today

The live OFFICIAL ZUNO (ZUNO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZUNO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZUNO.

OFFICIAL ZUNO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 168,078, with a circulating supply of 10.00B ZUNO. During the last 24 hours, ZUNO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00863104, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZUNO moved -0.04% in the last hour and -16.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OFFICIAL ZUNO (ZUNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.08K$ 168.08K $ 168.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.08K$ 168.08K $ 168.08K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OFFICIAL ZUNO is $ 168.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZUNO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.08K.