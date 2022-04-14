Official Tiger King (EXOTIC) Tokenomics
This is the official meme coin created by the Tiger King, Joe Exotic. Joe exotic became a world wide phenomenon in 2020 with the release of the Netflix series "Tiger King". His fame continues to grow with numerous TV series and a world wide following. Joe is launching the toke from prison to help raise funds for charity while he is still behind bars. Joe aims to use proceeds from the coin to donate to and raise awareness for the operation smile charity. Since this is a meme coin, it has no intrinsic value other than to promote community.
Official Tiger King (EXOTIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Official Tiger King (EXOTIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EXOTIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EXOTIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.