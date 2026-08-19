Official Layoff Coin Price Today

The live Official Layoff Coin (LAYOFF) price today is $ 0, with a 4.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAYOFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LAYOFF.

Official Layoff Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 369,644, with a circulating supply of 965.72M LAYOFF. During the last 24 hours, LAYOFF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00418483, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LAYOFF moved -0.26% in the last hour and -25.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.47K.

Official Layoff Coin (LAYOFF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.64K$ 369.64K $ 369.64K Volume (24H) $ 28.47K$ 28.47K $ 28.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.64K$ 369.64K $ 369.64K Circulation Supply 965.72M 965.72M 965.72M Total Supply 965,724,915.755639 965,724,915.755639 965,724,915.755639

The current Market Cap of Official Layoff Coin is $ 369.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.47K. The circulating supply of LAYOFF is 965.72M, with a total supply of 965724915.755639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.64K.