Officat (OFFICAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.01334922 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -4.51% Price Change (7D) -2.34%

Officat (OFFICAT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, OFFICAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. OFFICAT's all-time high price is $ 0.01334922, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, OFFICAT has changed by -- over the past hour, -4.51% over 24 hours, and -2.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Officat (OFFICAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 501.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 501.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Officat is $ 501.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OFFICAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 501.21K.