Ofero (OFE) Information

Ofero Network is an advanced blockchain ecosystem built to integrate blockchain technology with real-world use cases. It uses its native token, $OFE, to operate as a form of loyalty points, strengthening connections between users and businesses while enabling decentralized collaboration.

As a proof-of-trust and transparency platform, the project aims to encourage full transparency on financial reports, transactions, team wallets, project wallets, and relevant decision-making processes.

The team behind the crypto-assets platform delivered compelling use cases for its technology, and the project received its first real-world funding a few months after its listing.

Ofero was established in 2021. The listing on xExchange took place on April 7, 2022. During its first year of activity, the project established the technological infrastructure required to achieve its genesis goal. The launch of a DEX with an innovative sight-staking architecture was a turning point, and adoption pushed the OFE to the top of the MultiversX blockchain.

A customized KYC private platform built on the principles of trust and transparency ensures the stability and security of the holders' financial investments.