Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00557257 24H High $ 0.00587445 All Time High $ 0.129051 Lowest Price $ 0.00326052 Price Change (1H) +0.26% Price Change (1D) -3.67% Price Change (7D) +15.72%

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) real-time price is $0.00559355. Over the past 24 hours, ODIN traded between a low of $ 0.00557257 and a high of $ 0.00587445, showing active market volatility. ODIN's all-time high price is $ 0.129051, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00326052.

In terms of short-term performance, ODIN has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, -3.67% over 24 hours, and +15.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 187.41M Total Supply 187,407,814.7566593

The current Market Cap of Odin Liquidity Network is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ODIN is 187.41M, with a total supply of 187407814.7566593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.