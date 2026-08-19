ODEI AI Price Today

The live ODEI AI (ODAI) price today is $ 0, with a 13.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ODAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ODAI.

ODEI AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 265,856, with a circulating supply of 94.96B ODAI. During the last 24 hours, ODAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ODAI moved -0.70% in the last hour and -2.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ODEI AI (ODAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 265.86K$ 265.86K $ 265.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.61K$ 279.61K $ 279.61K Circulation Supply 94.96B 94.96B 94.96B Total Supply 99,873,672,448.47003 99,873,672,448.47003 99,873,672,448.47003

The current Market Cap of ODEI AI is $ 265.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ODAI is 94.96B, with a total supply of 99873672448.47003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.61K.