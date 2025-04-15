Octus Bridge Price (BRIDGE)
The live price of Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) today is 0.03150811 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.28K USD. BRIDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Octus Bridge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Octus Bridge price change within the day is -33.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRIDGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRIDGE price information.
During today, the price change of Octus Bridge to USD was $ -0.01593419165758252.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Octus Bridge to USD was $ -0.0069147698.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Octus Bridge to USD was $ -0.0141760595.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Octus Bridge to USD was $ -0.05731202882694705.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01593419165758252
|-33.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0069147698
|-21.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0141760595
|-44.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05731202882694705
|-64.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Octus Bridge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-33.58%
-17.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The DAO-controlled Bridge facilitates fast cross-chain transfers in any direction within a single interface.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRIDGE to VND
₫807.89944851
|1 BRIDGE to AUD
A$0.0494677327
|1 BRIDGE to GBP
￡0.0236310825
|1 BRIDGE to EUR
€0.0277271368
|1 BRIDGE to USD
$0.03150811
|1 BRIDGE to MYR
RM0.138635684
|1 BRIDGE to TRY
₺1.1985685044
|1 BRIDGE to JPY
¥4.5113311898
|1 BRIDGE to RUB
₽2.5915420475
|1 BRIDGE to INR
₹2.7084371356
|1 BRIDGE to IDR
Rp534.0356826065
|1 BRIDGE to KRW
₩44.7556948495
|1 BRIDGE to PHP
₱1.7947019456
|1 BRIDGE to EGP
￡E.1.6065985289
|1 BRIDGE to BRL
R$0.1843224435
|1 BRIDGE to CAD
C$0.0434811918
|1 BRIDGE to BDT
৳3.8279202839
|1 BRIDGE to NGN
₦50.5746126043
|1 BRIDGE to UAH
₴1.3006547808
|1 BRIDGE to VES
Bs2.23707581
|1 BRIDGE to PKR
Rs8.838024855
|1 BRIDGE to KZT
₸16.3167898446
|1 BRIDGE to THB
฿1.0561518472
|1 BRIDGE to TWD
NT$1.0218080073
|1 BRIDGE to AED
د.إ0.1156347637
|1 BRIDGE to CHF
Fr0.0255215691
|1 BRIDGE to HKD
HK$0.2441878525
|1 BRIDGE to MAD
.د.م0.2917650986
|1 BRIDGE to MXN
$0.6329979299