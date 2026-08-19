Octra Price Today

The live Octra (OCT) price today is $ 0.02082342, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02082342 per OCT.

Octra currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,017,568, with a circulating supply of 625.20M OCT. During the last 24 hours, OCT traded between $ 0.02022025 (low) and $ 0.02104779 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.141929, while the all-time low was $ 0.01439789.

In short-term performance, OCT moved -0.41% in the last hour and -0.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.97K.

Octra (OCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.02M$ 13.02M $ 13.02M Volume (24H) $ 15.97K$ 15.97K $ 15.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.02M$ 13.02M $ 13.02M Circulation Supply 625.20M 625.20M 625.20M Total Supply 625,202,731.0 625,202,731.0 625,202,731.0

The current Market Cap of Octra is $ 13.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.97K. The circulating supply of OCT is 625.20M, with a total supply of 625202731.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.02M.