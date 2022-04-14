OctonetAI (OCTO) Tokenomics
OctonetAI (OCTO) Information
At OctonetAI, we are committed to revolutionizing the way developers, businesses, and researchers access and utilize artificial intelligence. Powered by the Solana blockchain, our innovative platform offers a comprehensive suite of AI and machine learning solutions designed for scalability, speed, and affordability.
From pre trained models to high performance GPU rentals, OctonetAI is your gateway to unlocking the full potential of AI technology.
Join us in shaping the future of AI-driven applications and discover the possibilities that OctonetAI can bring to your projects
OctonetAI (OCTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OctonetAI (OCTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OctonetAI (OCTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OctonetAI (OCTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OCTO's tokenomics, explore OCTO token's live price!
OCTO Price Prediction
Want to know where OCTO might be heading? Our OCTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.