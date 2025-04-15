Octaplex Network Price (PLX)
The live price of Octaplex Network (PLX) today is 1.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Octaplex Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Octaplex Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLX price information.
During today, the price change of Octaplex Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Octaplex Network to USD was $ +0.0053292720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Octaplex Network to USD was $ -0.2175664920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Octaplex Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053292720
|+0.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2175664920
|-19.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Octaplex Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Octaplex is creating a Network functioning across the borders of blockchains. We are acquiring partnerships with other projects to enable a safe and beneficial ecosystem for everyone participating. The network is backed by bringing novel ideas into the popular frictionless yield concept, taking it to the next level. By creating an expandable and customisable reward system, we incentivise the holding of our token. Through our dApp, holders have access to an expanding list of reward options that they can select simultaneously and customise to suit their portfolio. They receive random airdrops, lottery multipliers on purchases and will reap the benefits of our price stabilising mechanics as the Octaplex Network expands. Through cooperation within the network, we create exposure to a variety of projects and businesses, driving the multi-token reward system that Octaplex holders receive by simply holding $PLX tokens in their wallets The Future of Octaplex Network will be a multichain one, through the development of our bridges, creating an interoperable and safe ecosystem connecting high quality projects into a network of mutual support and growth. We are oriented at mutual co-operation instead of the past competition driven mindset throughout the markets. We wish to enable all our partners to be able to share their resources, assistance and information to give birth to new ideas and make our paths of development friendlier and more efficient.
