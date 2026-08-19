Obol Price Today

The live Obol (OBOL) price today is $ 0.00241627, with a 10.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current OBOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241627 per OBOL.

Obol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 788,798, with a circulating supply of 318.62M OBOL. During the last 24 hours, OBOL traded between $ 0.00202537 (low) and $ 0.00263539 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.380077, while the all-time low was $ 0.00192507.

In short-term performance, OBOL moved -1.57% in the last hour and +5.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 418.43K.

Obol (OBOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 788.80K$ 788.80K $ 788.80K Volume (24H) $ 418.43K$ 418.43K $ 418.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.24M$ 1.24M $ 1.24M Circulation Supply 318.62M 318.62M 318.62M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Obol is $ 788.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 418.43K. The circulating supply of OBOL is 318.62M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24M.