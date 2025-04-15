OATH Price (OATH)
The live price of OATH (OATH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 158.17K USD. OATH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OATH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OATH price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 171.35M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OATH to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of OATH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OATH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OATH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OATH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OATH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+1.07%
+11.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The OATH token is a decentralized governance token used to manage the Reaper.Farm, Ethos Reserve, and Digit as well as any future OATH ecosystem platforms / dApps. Each of these protocols are governed by OATH token holders, who can participate in the governance process by voting on proposals to upgrade, improve and expand these protocols via governance proposals / votes. The OATH ecosystem is focused on providing sustainable and positive-sum infrastructure for decentralized financial markets, developing innovative protocols that aim to increase yield for users, reduce costs for developers, and minimize risk wherever possible.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
