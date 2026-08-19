Oasys Price Today

The live Oasys (OAS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current OAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OAS.

Oasys currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,625,892, with a circulating supply of 6.84B OAS. During the last 24 hours, OAS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.141992, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OAS moved -0.96% in the last hour and +5.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.54K.

Oasys (OAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.63M$ 2.63M $ 2.63M Volume (24H) $ 5.54K$ 5.54K $ 5.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.84M$ 3.84M $ 3.84M Circulation Supply 6.84B 6.84B 6.84B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Oasys is $ 2.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.54K. The circulating supply of OAS is 6.84B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.84M.