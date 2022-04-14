OAKI (OAKI) Tokenomics
OAKI is a groundbreaking regenerative finance protocol that transforms token activity into real-world ecological impact, specifically, planting trees. More than a cryptocurrency, OAKI is a community-owned, Web3-native engine for reforestation, climate coordination, and decentralized impact.
At its core is the TerraLoop mechanism: a continuous, automated system that converts token treasury sales into verifiable donations to Team Trees, a trusted environmental initiative where $1 directly funds the planting of one tree. As OAKI’s market cap increases, the daily rate of tree planting scales accordingly, turning market activity into measurable climate action.
But OAKI isn’t just financial. It’s built as a living strategy game, where users interact with a digital Earth that evolves as real trees are planted. .
OAKI also introduces Proof-of-Plant, a transparent, on-chain verification model that tracks every donation and tree planted. This shifts the narrative from vague ESG claims to fully auditable impact.
The tokenomics are simple but purposeful:
70% of the token supply goes directly to reforestation via TerraLoop.
20% fuels new climate partnerships.
10% rewards community participation and growth.
Airdrops are distributed to active contributors — not just to speculate, but to reward real involvement in growing both forests and the movement.
Through this design, OAKI becomes the first cultural layer of ecological regeneration in Web3 — combining smart contracts, transparent giving, and community storytelling to restore the planet. It invites collaboration from NGOs, gamers, DAOs, investors, KOLs and anyone seeking to build a future where finance heals rather than harms.
Project: oakiworld.com Trees: teamtrees.org Twitter: @oakiworld
OAKI (OAKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OAKI (OAKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OAKI (OAKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OAKI (OAKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OAKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OAKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OAKI's tokenomics, explore OAKI token's live price!
OAKI Price Prediction
Want to know where OAKI might be heading? Our OAKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
