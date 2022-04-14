O3 (O3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into O3 (O3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

O3 (O3) Information O3 Layer is a modular Layer 3 blockchain built on Bitcoin, designed to improve scalability, efficiency, and interoperability. By combining Arbitrum Orbit for execution, Avail for data availability, and Layeredge for verification, it enables fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. With zk-proof technology and support for Real-World Assets (RWA) and dApps, O3 Layer unlocks Bitcoin's potential beyond digital gold, proving transactions on Bitcoin Layer 1. Focused on decentralization, it prioritizes community-driven development, offering a robust, scalable solution for the blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://o3layer.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.o3layer.com/ Buy O3 Now!

O3 (O3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for O3 (O3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.90K $ 1.90K $ 1.90K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.01M $ 7.01M $ 7.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.12K $ 27.12K $ 27.12K All-Time High: $ 0.152159 $ 0.152159 $ 0.152159 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00027118 $ 0.00027118 $ 0.00027118 Learn more about O3 (O3) price

O3 (O3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of O3 (O3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of O3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many O3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand O3's tokenomics, explore O3 token's live price!

