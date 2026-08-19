NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund Price Today

The live NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund (HYB) price today is $ 1.006, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYB to USD conversion rate is $ 1.006 per HYB.

NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 200,664, with a circulating supply of 199.53K HYB. During the last 24 hours, HYB traded between $ 1.005 (low) and $ 1.013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 0.998523.

In short-term performance, HYB moved -0.08% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund (HYB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.66K$ 200.66K $ 200.66K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 200.66K$ 200.66K $ 200.66K Circulation Supply 199.53K 199.53K 199.53K Total Supply 199,534.0704467132 199,534.0704467132 199,534.0704467132

The current Market Cap of NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund is $ 200.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of HYB is 199.53K, with a total supply of 199534.0704467132. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.66K.