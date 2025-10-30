Nyla AI (NYLA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00242002 $ 0.00242002 $ 0.00242002 24H Low $ 0.00304959 $ 0.00304959 $ 0.00304959 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00242002$ 0.00242002 $ 0.00242002 24H High $ 0.00304959$ 0.00304959 $ 0.00304959 All Time High $ 0.00976394$ 0.00976394 $ 0.00976394 Lowest Price $ 0.00131479$ 0.00131479 $ 0.00131479 Price Change (1H) -1.05% Price Change (1D) -11.66% Price Change (7D) +19.77% Price Change (7D) +19.77%

Nyla AI (NYLA) real-time price is $0.00240253. Over the past 24 hours, NYLA traded between a low of $ 0.00242002 and a high of $ 0.00304959, showing active market volatility. NYLA's all-time high price is $ 0.00976394, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00131479.

In terms of short-term performance, NYLA has changed by -1.05% over the past hour, -11.66% over 24 hours, and +19.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyla AI (NYLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.42M$ 2.42M $ 2.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.42M$ 2.42M $ 2.42M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,790.43 999,986,790.43 999,986,790.43

The current Market Cap of Nyla AI is $ 2.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYLA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999986790.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.42M.