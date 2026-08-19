NYC Price Today

The live NYC (NYC) price today is $ 0.084662, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NYC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.084662 per NYC.

NYC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,398,442, with a circulating supply of 300.00M NYC. During the last 24 hours, NYC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.142001, while the all-time low was $ 0.084533.

In short-term performance, NYC moved -- in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.97.

NYC (NYC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.40M$ 25.40M $ 25.40M Volume (24H) $ 15.97$ 15.97 $ 15.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.66M$ 84.66M $ 84.66M Circulation Supply 300.00M 300.00M 300.00M Total Supply 999,999,784.1122864 999,999,784.1122864 999,999,784.1122864

The current Market Cap of NYC is $ 25.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.97. The circulating supply of NYC is 300.00M, with a total supply of 999999784.1122864. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.66M.