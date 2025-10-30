Nyan Heroes (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00109641 $ 0.00109641 $ 0.00109641 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00109641$ 0.00109641 $ 0.00109641 All Time High $ 0.457078$ 0.457078 $ 0.457078 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.49% Price Change (1D) -1.65% Price Change (7D) -65.31% Price Change (7D) -65.31%

Nyan Heroes (NYAN) real-time price is $0.00101398. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00109641, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0.457078, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -1.65% over 24 hours, and -65.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Heroes (NYAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 148.40K$ 148.40K $ 148.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 146.35M 146.35M 146.35M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nyan Heroes is $ 148.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 146.35M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.