Nyan Cat (NYAN) Price Information (USD)

Nyan Cat (NYAN) real-time price is $0.0025171. Over the past 24 hours, NYAN traded between a low of $ 0.00251483 and a high of $ 0.0030399, showing active market volatility. NYAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00637036, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NYAN has changed by -3.35% over the past hour, -17.19% over 24 hours, and -38.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyan Cat (NYAN) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Nyan Cat is $ 2.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYAN is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979528.701393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.52M.