NX8 Price Today

The live NX8 (NX8) price today is $ 69.05, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current NX8 to USD conversion rate is $ 69.05 per NX8.

NX8 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 911,438, with a circulating supply of 13.20K NX8. During the last 24 hours, NX8 traded between $ 69.01 (low) and $ 69.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 113.78, while the all-time low was $ 63.56.

In short-term performance, NX8 moved -0.59% in the last hour and -0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.77K.

NX8 (NX8) Market Information

Market Cap $ 911.44K$ 911.44K $ 911.44K Volume (24H) $ 49.77K$ 49.77K $ 49.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 911.44K$ 911.44K $ 911.44K Circulation Supply 13.20K 13.20K 13.20K Total Supply 13,198.957122704 13,198.957122704 13,198.957122704

The current Market Cap of NX8 is $ 911.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.77K. The circulating supply of NX8 is 13.20K, with a total supply of 13198.957122704. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 911.44K.