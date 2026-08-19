NVIDIA rStock Price Today

The live NVIDIA rStock (NVDAR) price today is $ 182.53, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVDAR to USD conversion rate is $ 182.53 per NVDAR.

NVIDIA rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 217,394, with a circulating supply of 1.19K NVDAR. During the last 24 hours, NVDAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 200.0, while the all-time low was $ 171.52.

In short-term performance, NVDAR moved -- in the last hour and +0.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.79.

NVIDIA rStock (NVDAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 217.39K$ 217.39K $ 217.39K Volume (24H) $ 2.79$ 2.79 $ 2.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 217.39K$ 217.39K $ 217.39K Circulation Supply 1.19K 1.19K 1.19K Total Supply 1,190.998328854 1,190.998328854 1,190.998328854

The current Market Cap of NVIDIA rStock is $ 217.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.79. The circulating supply of NVDAR is 1.19K, with a total supply of 1190.998328854. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 217.39K.