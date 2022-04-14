Nuvola Digital (NVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nuvola Digital (NVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nuvola Digital (NVL) Information Nuvola Didital is a DePIN aggregator, essentially deploying resources & nodes for our partner projects (such as IAGON/WMT) and share the revenues and rewards back to our holders. We are going to be working with different projects on Cardano as well as on other chains. Official Website: https://www.nuvoladigital.io/ Whitepaper: https://nuvola.gitbook.io/nuvola-digital-whitepaper-v1 Buy NVL Now!

Nuvola Digital (NVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nuvola Digital (NVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.21M $ 11.21M $ 11.21M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.86M $ 16.86M $ 16.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.96M $ 13.96M $ 13.96M All-Time High: $ 1.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.137608 $ 0.137608 $ 0.137608 Current Price: $ 0.664619 $ 0.664619 $ 0.664619 Learn more about Nuvola Digital (NVL) price

Nuvola Digital (NVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nuvola Digital (NVL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NVL's tokenomics, explore NVL token's live price!

NVL Price Prediction Want to know where NVL might be heading? Our NVL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NVL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!