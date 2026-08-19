NUVA nvYLDS Price Today

The live NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per NVYLDS.

NUVA nvYLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,391, with a circulating supply of 80.08K NVYLDS. During the last 24 hours, NVYLDS traded between $ 1.016 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.016, while the all-time low was $ 1.014.

In short-term performance, NVYLDS moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.39K$ 81.39K $ 81.39K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.39K$ 81.39K $ 81.39K Circulation Supply 80.08K 80.08K 80.08K Total Supply 80,082.97576719701 80,082.97576719701 80,082.97576719701

The current Market Cap of NUVA nvYLDS is $ 81.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NVYLDS is 80.08K, with a total supply of 80082.97576719701. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.39K.