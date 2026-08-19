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The live NUVA nvYLDS price today is 1.016 USD.NVYLDS market cap is 81,391 USD. Track real-time NVYLDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live NUVA nvYLDS price today is 1.016 USD.NVYLDS market cap is 81,391 USD. Track real-time NVYLDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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NUVA nvYLDS Price (NVYLDS)

Unlisted

1 NVYLDS to USD Live Price:

$1.016
$1.016$1.016
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:54:20 (UTC+8)

NUVA nvYLDS Price Today

The live NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per NVYLDS.

NUVA nvYLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 81,391, with a circulating supply of 80.08K NVYLDS. During the last 24 hours, NVYLDS traded between $ 1.016 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.016, while the all-time low was $ 1.014.

In short-term performance, NVYLDS moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Market Information

$ 81.39K
$ 81.39K$ 81.39K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 81.39K
$ 81.39K$ 81.39K

80.08K
80.08K 80.08K

80,082.97576719701
80,082.97576719701 80,082.97576719701

The current Market Cap of NUVA nvYLDS is $ 81.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NVYLDS is 80.08K, with a total supply of 80082.97576719701. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.39K.

NUVA nvYLDS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016
24H Low
$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016
24H High

$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016

$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016

$ 1.016
$ 1.016$ 1.016

$ 1.014
$ 1.014$ 1.014

0.00%

+0.01%

+0.06%

+0.06%

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NUVA nvYLDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NUVA nvYLDS to USD was $ +0.0026434288.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NUVA nvYLDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NUVA nvYLDS to USD was $ -0.000328252094481.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0026434288+0.26%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ -0.000328252094481-0.00%

Price Prediction for NUVA nvYLDS

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVYLDS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NUVA nvYLDS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NUVA nvYLDS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NVYLDS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NUVA nvYLDS Price Prediction.

What is NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS)

nvYLDS is a vault token that provides permissionless access to institutional-grade yield from U.S. Treasury-backed assets. Each nvYLDS token represents a share in a vault backed by YLDS - Figure Technology's SEC-registered, yield-bearing stablecoin collateralized by U.S. Treasury Bills and cash equivalents.

nvYLDS delivers a target 4% APY through continuous on-chain yield accrual, making Treasury-grade returns accessible to any crypto holder without KYC requirements for secondary market trading. The vault maintains full overcollateralization and is currently deployed on Ethereum with multi-chain expansion planned for Solana and additional networks.

Unlike traditional stablecoins that generate yield for issuers, nvYLDS passes short-term U.S. Treasury yields directly to token holders through a transparent, auditable vault structure built on Provenance Blockchain—the world's largest RWA blockchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About NUVA nvYLDS

What is the live trading price of NUVA nvYLDS today?

The current trading price of NUVA nvYLDS stands at £0.74887290316560000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NVYLDS?

NVYLDS recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for NUVA nvYLDS?

In the last 24 hours, NUVA nvYLDS has seen a price movement of 0.00%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has NUVA nvYLDS traded in today?

Within the past day, NUVA nvYLDS fluctuated between £0.74887290316560000 and £0.74887290316560000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NUVA nvYLDS

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:54:20 (UTC+8)

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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