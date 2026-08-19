Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live NUVA nvPRIME price today is 1.053 USD.NVPRIME market cap is 5,164,454 USD. Track real-time NVPRIME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live NUVA nvPRIME price today is 1.053 USD.NVPRIME market cap is 5,164,454 USD. Track real-time NVPRIME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About NVPRIME

NVPRIME Price Info

What is NVPRIME

NVPRIME Official Website

NVPRIME Tokenomics

NVPRIME Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NUVA nvPRIME Logo

NUVA nvPRIME Price (NVPRIME)

Unlisted

1 NVPRIME to USD Live Price:

$1.053
$1.053$1.053
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:54:05 (UTC+8)

NUVA nvPRIME Price Today

The live NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) price today is $ 1.053, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVPRIME to USD conversion rate is $ 1.053 per NVPRIME.

NUVA nvPRIME currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,164,454, with a circulating supply of 4.90M NVPRIME. During the last 24 hours, NVPRIME traded between $ 1.051 (low) and $ 1.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.062, while the all-time low was $ 1.04.

In short-term performance, NVPRIME moved +0.05% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Market Information

$ 5.16M
$ 5.16M$ 5.16M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 5.16M
$ 5.16M$ 5.16M

4.90M
4.90M 4.90M

4,903,151.049499833
4,903,151.049499833 4,903,151.049499833

The current Market Cap of NUVA nvPRIME is $ 5.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NVPRIME is 4.90M, with a total supply of 4903151.049499833. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.16M.

NUVA nvPRIME Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.051
$ 1.051$ 1.051
24H Low
$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06
24H High

$ 1.051
$ 1.051$ 1.051

$ 1.06
$ 1.06$ 1.06

$ 1.062
$ 1.062$ 1.062

$ 1.04
$ 1.04$ 1.04

+0.05%

-0.00%

+0.02%

+0.02%

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NUVA nvPRIME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NUVA nvPRIME to USD was $ +0.0040993290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NUVA nvPRIME to USD was $ +0.0103448826.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NUVA nvPRIME to USD was $ -0.0002928803052553.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ +0.0040993290+0.39%
60 Days$ +0.0103448826+0.98%
90 Days$ -0.0002928803052553-0.00%

Price Prediction for NUVA nvPRIME

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVPRIME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NUVA nvPRIME could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NUVA nvPRIME will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NVPRIME price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NUVA nvPRIME Price Prediction.

What is NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME)

nvPRIME is a tokenized private credit vault that allows investors to access institutional-grade Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) assets on-chain. It is one of the flagship products of the Nuva protocol, a decentralized marketplace for Real World Assets. nvPRIME tokens represent a share in a diversified pool of loans originated by Figure, the largest non-bank HELOC lender in the U.S. The token provides a transparent, liquid, and permissionless way for global investors to earn yield from U.S. residential real estate debt without the traditional barriers of entry.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)

About NUVA nvPRIME

What is NUVA nvPRIME's current price?

NUVA nvPRIME trades at £0.77614484944230000, reflecting a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of NVPRIME?

With a market cap of £3806613.83882401140000, NVPRIME is ranked #1502 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does NUVA nvPRIME generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of NVPRIME?

There are 4903151.049499833 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

NUVA nvPRIME fluctuated between £0.77467069018410000 and £0.7813044068460000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does NUVA nvPRIME compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.78277856610420000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence NVPRIME?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does NVPRIME behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NUVA nvPRIME

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:54:05 (UTC+8)

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about NUVA nvPRIME

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2403
$0.2403$0.2403

-11.97%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.00997
$0.00997$0.00997

-15.43%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.035500
$0.035500$0.035500

-0.53%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07107
$0.07107$0.07107

-7.49%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00153
$0.00153$0.00153

+218.75%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9889
$0.9889$0.9889

+58.91%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004791
$0.0004791$0.0004791

+91.64%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001325
$0.0001325$0.0001325

+55.88%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

$0.418468
$0.418468$0.418468

+8.03%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?