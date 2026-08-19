NUVA nvPRIME Price Today

The live NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) price today is $ 1.053, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVPRIME to USD conversion rate is $ 1.053 per NVPRIME.

NUVA nvPRIME currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,164,454, with a circulating supply of 4.90M NVPRIME. During the last 24 hours, NVPRIME traded between $ 1.051 (low) and $ 1.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.062, while the all-time low was $ 1.04.

In short-term performance, NVPRIME moved +0.05% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NUVA nvPRIME (NVPRIME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.16M$ 5.16M $ 5.16M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.16M$ 5.16M $ 5.16M Circulation Supply 4.90M 4.90M 4.90M Total Supply 4,903,151.049499833 4,903,151.049499833 4,903,151.049499833

The current Market Cap of NUVA nvPRIME is $ 5.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NVPRIME is 4.90M, with a total supply of 4903151.049499833. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.16M.