Nutcash (NCASH) Information

NCASH is a staking memecoin deployed on Arbitrum One with a fixed capped supply. The cryptocurrency was created for entertainment purposes, for rewarding Nutcoin Ecosystem crypto communities by staking assets and for granting access to Nutcoin Ecosystem dApps (as a burning fee token).

The token has been launched with no presale, no buy/sell taxes, no contract owner. 50% of supply has to be claimed by crypto communities eligible to the airdrop. Nutcash has also been bridged to Ethereum.