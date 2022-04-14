Nuritopia (NBLU) Tokenomics

NURITOPIA is a boundless universe that brings people with similar hobbies and common interests together under its service “FRIENDS & HANGOUTS”. We are developing a platform that fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NURITOPIA, users will interact through avatars, create and trade own unique contents, all while having fun in the NURITOPIA metaverse. Additional services will be included to shape out an ecosystem with unique characteristics.

Official Website:
https://nuritopia.io/
Whitepaper:
https://nuritopia.io/downloads/NURITOPIA_NBLU-Whitepaper-(ENG)_Version_1.1.pdf

Market Cap:
$ 3.27M
Total Supply:
$ 5.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.93B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.47M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01740432
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00158218
Current Price:
$ 0.00169431
Nuritopia (NBLU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Nuritopia (NBLU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NBLU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NBLU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NBLU's tokenomics, explore NBLU token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.