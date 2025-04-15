NuriFootBall Price (NRFB)
The live price of NuriFootBall (NRFB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48K USD. NRFB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NuriFootBall Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NuriFootBall price change within the day is -30.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 122.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NRFB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NRFB price information.
During today, the price change of NuriFootBall to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NuriFootBall to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NuriFootBall to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NuriFootBall to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-30.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-72.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NuriFootBall: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+33.70%
-30.10%
-48.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nuri Football is a football-related blockchain platform service, made by Nuri Football Team. Nuri Football aims to apply blockchain technology to a variety of services such as video sharing and reward-based community, stadium reservation and competition matching, as well as statistics management for amateur players and teams. Furthermore, Nuri Football about to provide not oly 'match result prediction game' but also NFT or Metaverse. And we are ultimately aiming to launch high-quality football related games which is based on Metavers·NFT to make the platform easily accessible to the general public.
