Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01104096 $ 0.01104096 $ 0.01104096 24H Low $ 0.01160397 $ 0.01160397 $ 0.01160397 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01104096$ 0.01104096 $ 0.01104096 24H High $ 0.01160397$ 0.01160397 $ 0.01160397 All Time High $ 0.169721$ 0.169721 $ 0.169721 Lowest Price $ 0.00785804$ 0.00785804 $ 0.00785804 Price Change (1H) +0.53% Price Change (1D) +0.56% Price Change (7D) -9.48% Price Change (7D) -9.48%

Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) real-time price is $0.01148942. Over the past 24 hours, NUMMUS traded between a low of $ 0.01104096 and a high of $ 0.01160397, showing active market volatility. NUMMUS's all-time high price is $ 0.169721, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00785804.

In terms of short-term performance, NUMMUS has changed by +0.53% over the past hour, +0.56% over 24 hours, and -9.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nummus Aeternitas (NUMMUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nummus Aeternitas is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUMMUS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.