NUMETAL Price Today

The live NUMETAL (NUMETAL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUMETAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NUMETAL.

NUMETAL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,914, with a circulating supply of 98.75B NUMETAL. During the last 24 hours, NUMETAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NUMETAL moved -- in the last hour and +2.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NUMETAL (NUMETAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.91K$ 25.91K $ 25.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.91K$ 25.91K $ 25.91K Circulation Supply 98.75B 98.75B 98.75B Total Supply 98,747,208,802.30632 98,747,208,802.30632 98,747,208,802.30632

The current Market Cap of NUMETAL is $ 25.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NUMETAL is 98.75B, with a total supply of 98747208802.30632. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.91K.