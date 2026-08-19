Nuklai Price Today

The live Nuklai (NAI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAI.

Nuklai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 309,350, with a circulating supply of 4.31B NAI. During the last 24 hours, NAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072314, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAI moved 0.00% in the last hour and -4.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nuklai (NAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 309.35K$ 309.35K $ 309.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 718.39K$ 718.39K $ 718.39K Circulation Supply 4.31B 4.31B 4.31B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nuklai is $ 309.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAI is 4.31B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 718.39K.