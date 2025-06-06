nuit Price (NUIT)
The live price of nuit (NUIT) today is 0.00210742 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NUIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key nuit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- nuit price change within the day is -23.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUIT price information.
During today, the price change of nuit to USD was $ -0.000657926729666355.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nuit to USD was $ +0.0002210011.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nuit to USD was $ +0.0019569826.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nuit to USD was $ -0.0002827166579658213.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000657926729666355
|-23.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002210011
|+10.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019569826
|+92.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002827166579658213
|-11.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of nuit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.06%
-23.79%
-16.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 NUIT to VND
₫55.4567573
|1 NUIT to AUD
A$0.0032243526
|1 NUIT to GBP
￡0.0015384166
|1 NUIT to EUR
€0.0018334554
|1 NUIT to USD
$0.00210742
|1 NUIT to MYR
RM0.0088933124
|1 NUIT to TRY
₺0.0828005318
|1 NUIT to JPY
¥0.302520141
|1 NUIT to RUB
₽0.162798195
|1 NUIT to INR
₹0.1809852296
|1 NUIT to IDR
Rp33.9906404026
|1 NUIT to KRW
₩2.8555751742
|1 NUIT to PHP
₱0.1172568488
|1 NUIT to EGP
￡E.0.1046123288
|1 NUIT to BRL
R$0.0117594036
|1 NUIT to CAD
C$0.0028660912
|1 NUIT to BDT
৳0.2575899466
|1 NUIT to NGN
₦3.2877016452
|1 NUIT to UAH
₴0.0873314848
|1 NUIT to VES
Bs0.20441974
|1 NUIT to PKR
Rs0.5946296272
|1 NUIT to KZT
₸1.075205684
|1 NUIT to THB
฿0.0687861888
|1 NUIT to TWD
NT$0.063117229
|1 NUIT to AED
د.إ0.0077342314
|1 NUIT to CHF
Fr0.0017070102
|1 NUIT to HKD
HK$0.0165221728
|1 NUIT to MAD
.د.م0.019282893
|1 NUIT to MXN
$0.040357093