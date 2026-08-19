Nubila Network Price Today

The live Nubila Network (NB) price today is $ 0, with a 3.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current NB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NB.

Nubila Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 117,005, with a circulating supply of 184.00M NB. During the last 24 hours, NB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110933, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NB moved -0.04% in the last hour and -17.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.60K.

Nubila Network (NB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 117.01K$ 117.01K $ 117.01K Volume (24H) $ 7.60K$ 7.60K $ 7.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 635.89K$ 635.89K $ 635.89K Circulation Supply 184.00M 184.00M 184.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nubila Network is $ 117.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.60K. The circulating supply of NB is 184.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 635.89K.