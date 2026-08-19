nubcat Price Today

The live nubcat (NUB) price today is $ 0.00216867, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00216867 per NUB.

nubcat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,178,470, with a circulating supply of 999.91M NUB. During the last 24 hours, NUB traded between $ 0.0020989 (low) and $ 0.00219867 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.182033, while the all-time low was $ 0.00125942.

In short-term performance, NUB moved -0.45% in the last hour and +8.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 227.12K.

nubcat (NUB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Volume (24H) $ 227.12K$ 227.12K $ 227.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,913,175.5763396 999,913,175.5763396 999,913,175.5763396

The current Market Cap of nubcat is $ 2.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 227.12K. The circulating supply of NUB is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999913175.5763396. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.18M.