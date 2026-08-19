NPC On Solana Price Today

The live NPC On Solana (NPCS) price today is $ 0, with a 6.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPCS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NPCS.

NPC On Solana currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 420,514, with a circulating supply of 997.95M NPCS. During the last 24 hours, NPCS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03908342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NPCS moved -0.27% in the last hour and -8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.75K.

NPC On Solana (NPCS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 420.51K$ 420.51K $ 420.51K Volume (24H) $ 1.75K$ 1.75K $ 1.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 420.51K$ 420.51K $ 420.51K Circulation Supply 997.95M 997.95M 997.95M Total Supply 997,948,357.631683 997,948,357.631683 997,948,357.631683

The current Market Cap of NPC On Solana is $ 420.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.75K. The circulating supply of NPCS is 997.95M, with a total supply of 997948357.631683. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.51K.