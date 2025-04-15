NOX Price (NOX)
The live price of NOX (NOX) today is 0.091265 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.26K USD. NOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NOX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NOX price change within the day is -1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92K USD
During today, the price change of NOX to USD was $ -0.00122487184565236.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NOX to USD was $ -0.0407702476.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NOX to USD was $ -0.0729226880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NOX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00122487184565236
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0407702476
|-44.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0729226880
|-79.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NOX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.32%
+16.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XRP-LEDGER FOUNDER DAVID SCHWARTZ DOG $NOX Here is the legendary story of Nox. Nox’s mother was rescued from a shelter in North California when she was pregnant, and soon afterward she gave birth to Nox and six other puppies. David couldn’t resist Nox, taking him in and giving him a warm, loving home. Nox is now ready to conquer the XRPL memes and become the top dawg! David Schwartz holds 1% of the Nox supply.
