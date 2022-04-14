Novo (NOVO) Information

Novo provides the core infrastructure for user-friendly crypto apps on a global scale. Novo's native Layer-1 token standards are a breakthrough innovation that enables the creation of feature-rich, oracle-less tokens on an unbounded-capacity UTXO-based blockchain, impacting sectors from AI to gaming, decentralized finance, supply-chain management, digital art, and beyond.

Designed from the ground up with a primary focus on parallel transaction processing and Layer-1 programmability, Novo's unique technology stack enables a practically unlimited volume of inexpensive smart contract transactions. Novo represents a true renaissance of programmable money, offering new possibilities and opportunities for developers, businesses, and users alike.