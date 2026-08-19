Novo Nordisk xStock Price Today

The live Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) price today is $ 45.0, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVOX to USD conversion rate is $ 45.0 per NVOX.

Novo Nordisk xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 516,653, with a circulating supply of 11.48K NVOX. During the last 24 hours, NVOX traded between $ 43.98 (low) and $ 45.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 66.15, while the all-time low was $ 34.28.

In short-term performance, NVOX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -4.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 225.92.

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 516.65K$ 516.65K $ 516.65K Volume (24H) $ 225.92$ 225.92 $ 225.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 90.70M$ 90.70M $ 90.70M Circulation Supply 11.48K 11.48K 11.48K Total Supply 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107

The current Market Cap of Novo Nordisk xStock is $ 516.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 225.92. The circulating supply of NVOX is 11.48K, with a total supply of 2015512.279401107. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.70M.