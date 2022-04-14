Novem Pro (NVM) Information

The NVM NOVEM PRO token is a standalone token (comparable to other cryptocurrencies) that is not pegged to the price of gold. It is a digital means of payment on the network stored in the Binance Smart Chain. NVM stands for NOVEM. PRO stands for the attractive advantages (discounts) granted when buying gold in combination with an option for positive performance. The NVM NOVEM PRO token is available for purchase from NOVEM GOLD. The market determines its price. This means that the NVM NOVEM PRO token also has an attractive prospect of increasing value.