Novem Gold Token Price (NNN)
The live price of Novem Gold Token (NNN) today is 121.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.65M USD. NNN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Novem Gold Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Novem Gold Token price change within the day is +1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 203.75K USD
During today, the price change of Novem Gold Token to USD was $ +1.52.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Novem Gold Token to USD was $ +6.6393662160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Novem Gold Token to USD was $ +9.3943165300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Novem Gold Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.52
|+1.27%
|30 Days
|$ +6.6393662160
|+5.48%
|60 Days
|$ +9.3943165300
|+7.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Novem Gold Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.27%
+5.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NNN NOVEM GOLD tokens Digitized "deed of ownership" of the NNN NOVEM GOLD bars. Securely stored in the latest Binance Smart Chain for direct computer-to-computer (peer-to-peer) transactions. NNN NOVEM GOLD tokens are "stable tokens" with an absolute value of a special class, which are 100% backed by physical gold. 1g gold = 1 NNN NOVEM GOLD token.
|1 NNN to VND
₫3,104,099.46
|1 NNN to AUD
A$191.2748
|1 NNN to GBP
￡90.795
|1 NNN to EUR
€106.5328
|1 NNN to USD
$121.06
|1 NNN to MYR
RM533.8746
|1 NNN to TRY
₺4,605.1224
|1 NNN to JPY
¥17,345.4768
|1 NNN to RUB
₽9,958.3956
|1 NNN to INR
₹10,413.5812
|1 NNN to IDR
Rp2,017,665.8596
|1 NNN to KRW
₩171,959.677
|1 NNN to PHP
₱6,904.0518
|1 NNN to EGP
￡E.6,172.8494
|1 NNN to BRL
R$708.201
|1 NNN to CAD
C$167.0628
|1 NNN to BDT
৳14,707.5794
|1 NNN to NGN
₦194,317.0378
|1 NNN to UAH
₴4,997.3568
|1 NNN to VES
Bs8,595.26
|1 NNN to PKR
Rs33,957.33
|1 NNN to KZT
₸62,692.1316
|1 NNN to THB
฿4,065.1948
|1 NNN to TWD
NT$3,917.5016
|1 NNN to AED
د.إ444.2902
|1 NNN to CHF
Fr98.0586
|1 NNN to HKD
HK$938.215
|1 NNN to MAD
.د.م1,121.0156
|1 NNN to MXN
$2,433.306