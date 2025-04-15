NovaX Price (NOVAX)
The live price of NovaX (NOVAX) today is 0.072319 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NovaX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NovaX price change within the day is -0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOVAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOVAX price information.
During today, the price change of NovaX to USD was $ -0.00054002036174188.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NovaX to USD was $ -0.0206376368.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NovaX to USD was $ -0.0421144706.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NovaX to USD was $ -0.150351088497111.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00054002036174188
|-0.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0206376368
|-28.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0421144706
|-58.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.150351088497111
|-67.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of NovaX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.74%
-10.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
|1 NOVAX to VND
₫1,854.331479
|1 NOVAX to AUD
A$0.11281764
|1 NOVAX to GBP
￡0.05423925
|1 NOVAX to EUR
€0.06364072
|1 NOVAX to USD
$0.072319
|1 NOVAX to MYR
RM0.31892679
|1 NOVAX to TRY
₺2.75463071
|1 NOVAX to JPY
¥10.33510829
|1 NOVAX to RUB
₽5.97065664
|1 NOVAX to INR
₹6.19918468
|1 NOVAX to IDR
Rp1,225.74557885
|1 NOVAX to KRW
₩103.16522307
|1 NOVAX to PHP
₱4.09759454
|1 NOVAX to EGP
￡E.3.68609943
|1 NOVAX to BRL
R$0.42523572
|1 NOVAX to CAD
C$0.10052341
|1 NOVAX to BDT
৳8.79471359
|1 NOVAX to NGN
₦116.08139647
|1 NOVAX to UAH
₴2.98026599
|1 NOVAX to VES
Bs5.134649
|1 NOVAX to PKR
Rs20.30789839
|1 NOVAX to KZT
₸37.45111734
|1 NOVAX to THB
฿2.42485607
|1 NOVAX to TWD
NT$2.34602836
|1 NOVAX to AED
د.إ0.26541073
|1 NOVAX to CHF
Fr0.05857839
|1 NOVAX to HKD
HK$0.56047225
|1 NOVAX to MAD
.د.م0.67184351
|1 NOVAX to MXN
$1.44348724