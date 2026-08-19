Novastro Price Today

The live Novastro (XNL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XNL.

Novastro currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,195, with a circulating supply of 200.00M XNL. During the last 24 hours, XNL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0199721, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XNL moved +0.05% in the last hour and -4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.79K.

Novastro (XNL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.20K$ 22.20K $ 22.20K Volume (24H) $ 39.79K$ 39.79K $ 39.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.98K$ 110.98K $ 110.98K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Novastro is $ 22.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.79K. The circulating supply of XNL is 200.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.98K.