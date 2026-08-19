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The live NovaChargeX Coin price today is 0.254798 USD.NCX market cap is 30,575,577 USD. Track real-time NCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live NovaChargeX Coin price today is 0.254798 USD.NCX market cap is 30,575,577 USD. Track real-time NCX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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NovaChargeX Coin Logo

NovaChargeX Coin Price (NCX)

Unlisted

1 NCX to USD Live Price:

$0.254799
$0.254799$0.254799
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:50:31 (UTC+8)

NovaChargeX Coin Price Today

The live NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) price today is $ 0.254798, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.254798 per NCX.

NovaChargeX Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,575,577, with a circulating supply of 120.00M NCX. During the last 24 hours, NCX traded between $ 0.254709 (low) and $ 0.254815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.393193, while the all-time low was $ 0.144173.

In short-term performance, NCX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +6.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.24K.

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Market Information

$ 30.58M
$ 30.58M$ 30.58M

$ 6.24K
$ 6.24K$ 6.24K

$ 30.58M
$ 30.58M$ 30.58M

120.00M
120.00M 120.00M

120,000,000.0
120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NovaChargeX Coin is $ 30.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.24K. The circulating supply of NCX is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.58M.

NovaChargeX Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.254709
$ 0.254709$ 0.254709
24H Low
$ 0.254815
$ 0.254815$ 0.254815
24H High

$ 0.254709
$ 0.254709$ 0.254709

$ 0.254815
$ 0.254815$ 0.254815

$ 0.393193
$ 0.393193$ 0.393193

$ 0.144173
$ 0.144173$ 0.144173

+0.01%

+0.02%

+6.36%

+6.36%

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NovaChargeX Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NovaChargeX Coin to USD was $ +0.0341092477.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NovaChargeX Coin to USD was $ +0.0866280331.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NovaChargeX Coin to USD was $ -0.00000066895571707.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.02%
30 Days$ +0.0341092477+13.39%
60 Days$ +0.0866280331+34.00%
90 Days$ -0.00000066895571707-0.00%

Price Prediction for NovaChargeX Coin

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NCX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NovaChargeX Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NovaChargeX Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NCX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NovaChargeX Coin Price Prediction.

What is NovaChargeX Coin (NCX)

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token connected to NovaChargeX LLC, a clean-energy company developing patented hybrid regenerative power systems designed to deliver continuous, grid-independent electricity. The token serves as the on-chain entry point to the NovaChargeX ecosystem, linking blockchain participants to a real-world infrastructure project focused on supplying 24/7 power to AI data centers, industrial facilities, and other operations that cannot tolerate downtime. NCX is positioned in the real-world asset (RWA) and clean-energy infrastructure category. The parent company has been recognized by the World Future Awards 2025 for Best Hybrid Regenerative Clean Energy System and has received coverage from Al Arabiya English, SolarQuarter, and Reuters. The token contract is deployed on Ethereum mainnet, ownership has been renounced, and a third-party security audit has been completed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

EnergyEthereum Ecosystem

About NovaChargeX Coin

What is the current market price of NovaChargeX Coin?

NovaChargeX Coin is valued at £0.18780641533542180000, moving 0.02% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does NCX have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of NCX. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is NovaChargeX Coin on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of NCX?

The circulating supply stands at 120000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for NovaChargeX Coin?

NovaChargeX Coin generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does NCX perform relative to Energy,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Energy,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, NCX's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NovaChargeX Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 04:50:31 (UTC+8)

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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