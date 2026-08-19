NovaChargeX Coin Price Today

The live NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) price today is $ 0.254798, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.254798 per NCX.

NovaChargeX Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,575,577, with a circulating supply of 120.00M NCX. During the last 24 hours, NCX traded between $ 0.254709 (low) and $ 0.254815 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.393193, while the all-time low was $ 0.144173.

In short-term performance, NCX moved +0.01% in the last hour and +6.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.24K.

NovaChargeX Coin (NCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.58M$ 30.58M $ 30.58M Volume (24H) $ 6.24K$ 6.24K $ 6.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.58M$ 30.58M $ 30.58M Circulation Supply 120.00M 120.00M 120.00M Total Supply 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0 120,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NovaChargeX Coin is $ 30.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.24K. The circulating supply of NCX is 120.00M, with a total supply of 120000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.58M.