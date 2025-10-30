The live Nova Shield price today is 0 USD. Track real-time NVAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Nova Shield price today is 0 USD. Track real-time NVAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NVAI

NVAI Price Info

NVAI Official Website

NVAI Tokenomics

NVAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nova Shield Logo

Nova Shield Price (NVAI)

Unlisted

1 NVAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00019759
$0.00019759$0.00019759
-7.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nova Shield (NVAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:36:54 (UTC+8)

Nova Shield (NVAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-7.11%

-7.39%

+33.21%

+33.21%

Nova Shield (NVAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NVAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NVAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NVAI has changed by -7.11% over the past hour, -7.39% over 24 hours, and +33.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Market Information

$ 191.42K
$ 191.42K$ 191.42K

--
----

$ 191.42K
$ 191.42K$ 191.42K

968.78M
968.78M 968.78M

968,776,751.3880146
968,776,751.3880146 968,776,751.3880146

The current Market Cap of Nova Shield is $ 191.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVAI is 968.78M, with a total supply of 968776751.3880146. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.42K.

Nova Shield (NVAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nova Shield to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.39%
30 Days$ 0+26.48%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Nova Shield (NVAI)

Nova Shield is an AI-powered cybersecurity application designed to protect users from malware, wallet drainers, and other hidden threats that traditional antivirus tools often miss. Built initially for macOS, Nova Shield leverages large language models to monitor system activity, detect anomalies, and respond in real time through shell-level access. Its purpose is to close the multi-billion-dollar gap caused by undetected malware targeting digital assets, particularly crypto wallets. The platform provides simple installation, real-time defense, and an AI companion that executes commands, scans files, and prevents malicious activity without requiring users to be technical experts.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nova Shield (NVAI) Resource

Official Website

Nova Shield Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nova Shield (NVAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nova Shield (NVAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nova Shield.

Check the Nova Shield price prediction now!

NVAI to Local Currencies

Nova Shield (NVAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nova Shield (NVAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nova Shield (NVAI)

How much is Nova Shield (NVAI) worth today?
The live NVAI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NVAI to USD price?
The current price of NVAI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nova Shield?
The market cap for NVAI is $ 191.42K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NVAI?
The circulating supply of NVAI is 968.78M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NVAI?
NVAI achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NVAI?
NVAI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of NVAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NVAI is -- USD.
Will NVAI go higher this year?
NVAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NVAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 23:36:54 (UTC+8)

Nova Shield (NVAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,654.91
$107,654.91$107,654.91

-3.45%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,777.09
$3,777.09$3,777.09

-4.42%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02818
$0.02818$0.02818

-23.40%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.77
$185.77$185.77

-5.58%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9998
$0.9998$0.9998

0.00%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,777.09
$3,777.09$3,777.09

-4.42%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,654.91
$107,654.91$107,654.91

-3.45%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.77
$185.77$185.77

-5.58%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4594
$2.4594$2.4594

-6.35%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18092
$0.18092$0.18092

-5.33%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.005702
$0.005702$0.005702

+14.04%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01639
$0.01639$0.01639

+63.90%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003161
$0.0003161$0.0003161

+405.76%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020000
$0.0020000$0.0020000

+2,122.22%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020000
$0.0020000$0.0020000

+2,122.22%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$1.1904
$1.1904$1.1904

+70.05%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.143920
$0.143920$0.143920

+53.84%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002469
$0.0002469$0.0002469

+35.13%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002418
$0.000002418$0.000002418

+28.54%