Nova Fox Price (NFX)
The live price of Nova Fox (NFX) today is 0.089935 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 745.08K USD. NFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nova Fox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nova Fox price change within the day is +25.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.29M USD
During today, the price change of Nova Fox to USD was $ +0.01851123.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nova Fox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nova Fox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nova Fox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01851123
|+25.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nova Fox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.73%
+25.92%
-12.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nova — A Launch Engine for the Web3 Frontier Nova is a next-generation multichain ecosystem designed to accelerate the launch and growth of Web3 projects across GameFi, DeFi, and AI-powered infrastructure. At the heart of Nova is $NFX, a fully audited, fixed-supply utility token that fuels everything from staking and governance to launchpad access and in-game utility. Built on Cronos and expanding to Solana, Nova provides the tools, support, and infrastructure needed to take Web3 ideas from concept to scale — with a focus on security, usability, and community alignment. What Nova Offers 1. Multichain Launchpad Nova’s secure, fully-audited launchpad supports token generation, smart contract deployment, fundraising, and liquidity setup. It’s built to give new projects end-to-end support — including audits, KYC onboarding, tokenomics design, listings, and marketing. Nova's approach is not plug-and-play — it’s hands-on and strategic, with a strong focus on long-term project success. 2. GameFi Ecosystem Nova integrates a tap-to-earn Telegram game, with a roadmap expanding toward mobile apps, PvP, boss raids, and NFT character systems. Players can earn and upgrade using $NFX and $NSTAR tokens. The game acts as both an on-chain engagement tool and a gateway into the wider Nova ecosystem. 3. AI Integration Nova features intelligent in-game companions that evolve with user behavior. Additionally, platform-based AI agents are being developed to assist with smart portfolio allocation, DeFi navigation, and personalized user support — making Web3 more accessible and intuitive. 4. Full-Stack Launch Support Projects launching on Nova benefit from unmatched resources: Token & smart contract creation Security audits (via CertiK) LP formation & vesting systems Farming & staking mechanics CEX & CMC listings Venture capital intros & strategic partnerships Marketing, branding & cross-chain bridging About $NFX $NFX is the ecosystem's core utility token with the following use cases: Access to launchpad tiers & allocations Staking for passive rewards Governance & protocol voting GameFi upgrades & companion evolution Reward sharing from platform activity Cross-utility for partner protocols With a fixed supply of 100 million tokens, deflationary mechanisms, and a portion of platform revenue cycling back to $NFX stakers, the token is designed for long-term sustainability — not short-term speculation. Security & Transparency Nova’s smart contracts are fully audited by CertiK. Unsold presale tokens are burned, and LP tokens will be locked for 5 years. All participating projects are required to undergo a KYC and onboarding process, ensuring trust for both users and investors. Roadmap Highlights Launchpad live on Cronos → expanding to Solana GameFi Season 1 with AI-powered gameplay NFT integrations and boss raids Real-world staking tools & AI-agent expansion Bridging, CEX listings, and governance rollout Conclusion Nova is more than a platform — it’s a launch engine for serious builders. With battle-tested infrastructure, real utility, and a community-first approach, Nova is helping define the future of multichain Web3. This is Nova. Powered by $NFX. Built for what’s next.
