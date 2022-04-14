Notional Finance (NOTE) Tokenomics

Notional Finance (NOTE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Notional Finance (NOTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Notional Finance (NOTE) Information

Notional is the first decentralized, Ethereum-based protocol for borrowing and lending at fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Notional fixes this by creating a true market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.

Right now, users can borrow or lend USDC & DAI for up to one year, and ETH & WBTC for up to six months from Notional's on-chain liquidity pools. With Notional's V2 upgrade, liquidity providers enjoy a low-touch experience, and no longer need to roll their debts to new maturities as it is done automatically through the use of nTokens, ERC20 tokens that represent a user's share of the liquidity pool.

After raising a $10 million Series A in May 2021 from some of the top VC firms, including Coinbase Ventures, Notional’s protocol has been relaunched on 11/1 with a host of new features as well as the NOTE governance token.

Official Website:
https://notional.finance/

Notional Finance (NOTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Notional Finance (NOTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.59M
$ 1.59M$ 1.59M
Total Supply:
$ 97.75M
$ 97.75M$ 97.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 47.03M
$ 47.03M$ 47.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.30M
$ 3.30M$ 3.30M
All-Time High:
$ 23.42
$ 23.42$ 23.42
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01610857
$ 0.01610857$ 0.01610857
Current Price:
$ 0.03377457
$ 0.03377457$ 0.03377457

Notional Finance (NOTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Notional Finance (NOTE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NOTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NOTE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NOTE's tokenomics, explore NOTE token's live price!

NOTE Price Prediction

Want to know where NOTE might be heading? Our NOTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.