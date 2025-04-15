Noti Price (NOTI)
The live price of Noti (NOTI) today is 0.00578006 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 180.75K USD. NOTI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Noti Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Noti price change within the day is +1.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 31.27M USD
During today, the price change of Noti to USD was $ +0.00010311.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Noti to USD was $ -0.0000233895.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Noti to USD was $ -0.0002719188.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Noti to USD was $ -0.021310467550191215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010311
|+1.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000233895
|-0.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002719188
|-4.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.021310467550191215
|-78.66%
Noti is the first AI-based sniping bot that helps users find and snipe newly launched tokens on decentralized and centralized exchanges. With Noti, you are among the first to buy tokens immediately upon their launch and set up selling strategies. Noti currently supports Ethereum and plans to expand to all other popular chains. Noti provides several key features, including front-running, rug pull, and scam protection, trending tokens dashboard, and selling strategies. Powered by AI, these tools enhance security, prevent users from risks common to the crypto market, and improve their sniping experience. Discover new, promising tokens, pre-filtered for quality, right from the Noti dashboard, and set up the snipes and the sell strategies, all in one place. The platform offers multiple access points for users, including a web platform, a Telegram bot, and API integration. This allows both beginners and experienced traders to utilize Noti’s tools in a way that suits their needs. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to configure snipes, monitor transactions, and set up selling strategies ahead of time.
