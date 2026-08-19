NotaStrategy Price Today

The live NotaStrategy (NASTY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current NASTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NASTY.

NotaStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 44,460, with a circulating supply of 4.88B NASTY. During the last 24 hours, NASTY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NASTY moved -0.50% in the last hour and -9.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NotaStrategy (NASTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.46K$ 44.46K $ 44.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.68K$ 47.68K $ 47.68K Circulation Supply 4.88B 4.88B 4.88B Total Supply 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NotaStrategy is $ 44.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NASTY is 4.88B, with a total supply of 5235000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.68K.